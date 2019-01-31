Reeve Frosler has signed a contract of three years and five months with Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have moved swiftly to solve their goalkeeper crisis by signing Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United. In addition, they have also secured the services of Wits right back Reeve Frosler to bolster the defence further.

Akpeyi’s arrival at Naturena is not much of a surprise, following Virgil Vries’ howler against Cape Town City on Wednesday night.

Vries, who has been operating in goal for the Amakhosi after Itumeleng Khune’s season-ending injury, came out to field a free kick, but proceeded to lose the ball in the air inside the box.

Edmilson Dove got the vital touch to secure victory for Benni McCarthy’s Cape side, with Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp labelling the Vries error as “unacceptable” afterwards.

Akpeyi, who has signed a contract of 17 months with Chiefs, is a highly regarded goalkeeper who was part of Nigeria’s squad at the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

His arrival means that Chiefs reached their foreign player quota limit, so left back Godfrey Walusimbi has been released and gone back to Uganda.

Frosler was also expected at Chiefs, but perhaps at the end of the season, after it was reported that he had signed a pre-contract with the Amakhosi.

Since then, he has been sidelined by coach Gavin Hunt at Wits, and was able to negotiate an early release from the Clever Boys.

He has secured a contract of three years and five months, and will compete with the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko for the right back berth.

