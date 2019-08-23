Kaizer Chiefs announced on Friday that Andriamirado Andrianarimanana has been cleared to play for Black Leopards. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

He caught the eye with a few impressive performances in the limited opportunities he got at Kaizer Chiefs, but Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana can no longer call Naturena home. The classy midfielder, who hails from Madagascar, was officially released by the Amakhosi on Friday afternoon.

Chiefs announced on their social media channels that Dax has been cleared to play for Black Leopards.

Coach Ernst Middendorp and his management decided to let the 28-year-old playmaker leave the club as Chiefs had reached their foreign players quota of five.

Middendorp and football manager Bobby Motaung made a number of signings in the off-season, which leaves the following five foreign players on their books: Daniel Akpeyi, James Kotei, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazalous Kambole.

Chiefs have made an unbeaten start to the season, having beaten Highlands Park 3-2 and Black Leopards 1-0.

Having missed out on the MTN8 after finishing ninth in the league last season, the Phefeni Glamour Boys have been out of action since 10 August.

But they will be back on the pitch on Saturday, when they take on SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium (6pm kickoff).

Dax may also return to the field on Saturday, as Black Leopards are hosting Highlands Park at Thohoyandou Stadium (3pm kickoff).





