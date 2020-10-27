Kaizer Chiefs' Court for Arbitration for Sport appeal overturned

CAPE TOWN – Premier Soccer League club Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed on their social media channels that the club has lost its appeal lodged with the Switzerland-based Court for Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Earlier this year, Amakhosi appealed a FIFA ban on the club, barring it from registering any new players for a period of two consecutive transfer windows. In a statement of its website on Tuesday, the CAS said that the appeal from the South African club was overturned and that the player concerned – Andriamirado Andrianamimanana, together with Kaizer Chiefs should jointly pay compensation of approximately US$ 40,000 to Fosa Juniors Football Club. Glamour club Kaizer Chiefs, who only recently announced Gavin Hunt as their newest coach, on Tuesday afternoon posted the following on their twitter account: CAS Update



The Court of Arbitration for Sport Panel has dismissed Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal and confirmed FIFA’s DRC decision. This means the Club will not be able to register any player for two consecutive transfer windows.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/BtqCTCY8Ss — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 27, 2020 The statement from the Court for Arbitration for Sport read:

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the appeal filed by the Malagasy player Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianamimanana (the Player) and the South African club Kaizer Chiefs FC (collectively, the Appellants), against the decision rendered by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on 5 December 2019 (the Challenged Decision). In such decision, the FIFA DRC noted that the Player and Kaizer Chiefs entered into a new contract when the Player was still under contract with Fosa Juniors FC/Madagascar.”

“Given these circumstances, the FIFA DRC concluded that the Player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause. As a consequence, the Player was ordered, together with Kaizer Chiefs FC, to jointly and severally pay a compensation of MGA 157’572’000 (approx. USD 40’000) to Fosa Juniors FC.

Additionly, a four-month period of ineligibility was imposed on the player, and Kaizer Chiefs was banned from registering any new players either nationally or internationally for two entire and consecutive registration periods.”

“The CAS Panel in charge of this matter has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the Challenged Decision in its entirety.“

