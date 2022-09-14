Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika 'hurt' by club's poor form

Durban - Zitha Kwinika has expressed the hurt he and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates are feeling as they continue to flounder this season. Amakhosi have had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 campaign following plenty of activity in the transfer market, generating enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the new season.

New coach Arthur Zwane’s team have managed just two wins, two draws and three losses in their opening seven Premiership matches, placing them just above the relegation zone in 14th with a mere eight points, drawing a lot of criticism from the club's support base. Kwinika, who is a Chiefs academy graduate, has revealed that encounters with the club's supporters have become increasingly difficult as the players also share the emotional burdens bestowed on them by fans. "We understand where they are and it pains us. You know, when you meet someone telling you, ‘I can’t sleep, whatever you are doing, I’m not happy’, it pains you because we know we are part of that journey," Kwinika told Chiefs’ media department.

"But I can promise the supporters that we understand where we are and understand what we need to do. This is our work. We are here to work, also for our families and obviously to represent the brand, because the badge is the main thing and we understand how big the badge is. "This is not the true reflection of the log. Two wins and we’ll be on top. I think other teams have played eight games and while games in hand are not points, if we win those games we’re back on top where we belong and we promise them, this season we will make them smile." The 28-year-old scored his first goal in the colours of his boyhood club as he rescued a point away at Marumo Gallants in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Kwinika admitted he was relieved to find the back of the net, considering he had been directly involved in the team conceding their eighth goal of the season. "It was a bittersweet moment. It could have been nicer, but I think everything works out for a reason. I think after the mistake, there was something in me that had to go rectify things, because obviously you want to get points and results, so yes it was," Kwinika said. @SmisoScribe