Kaizer Chiefs’ Dillan Solomons wants to avoid ‘outside noise’ as they seek improvement

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs' Dillan Solomons says they are aware that their supporters cry foul over the team’s failure to be consistent this season. Chiefs were expected to challenge for all the trophies this season, having made a host of changes to the club, including signing new players such as Solomons.

Solomons was signed from Swallows last season alongside Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou. The trio blew hot and cold as they were in and out of the team. Such form has led to the team being inconsistent and they are out of the race for Premiership honours. As a result, some of the Amakhosi faithful have called for the head of coach Arthur Zwane especially since their chances of finishing in the top two look dim. Chiefs are fourth on the log standings with 34 points, 22 behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on course to win their record sixth championship in a row.

Solomons feel that “people have their opinions, and we have to respect that” given the fact that they have won three games in a row in all competitions. “But we are not going to pay attention to what is said outside. We know what we must do to achieve our goal of finishing in second place,” added Solomons. “We must just keep winning and keep riding this momentum we are on at the moment.”

Chiefs have seven games left to salvage their season by finishing second in the league. They face stiff competition from SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates who hold the second and third spots on the log respectively. Chiefs could get a chance to settle that battle when they square off against SuperSport in May. “We still must play SuperSport and that is a big one for us,” Solomons said. “So, if we must win that one, we will take it from there, but every game is important for us at the moment.”