Kaizer Chiefs don't need to find another striker - ex-AmaKhosi defender

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mohammed Ouseb has stated that his former club does not need to dip into their pockets for a striker in the next transfer window as they have enough firepower upfront. With the domestic league is currently on hold for the World Cup, clubs are already compiling their January transfer window wish lists as they look to bolster their squad for the second round.

Amakhosi's head coach Arthur Zane did not rule out activity in the upcoming transfer window, and stated that his team would analyse and make the necessary acquisitions if they are required. While Caleb Bimenyimana has starred on occasion, his injury in the latter stages of the opening stanza left Chief's frailties bare as Khama Billiat struggled for goals and Ashley du Preez continued to misfire. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs' revival plans in full swing as they join forces with Kappa

Namibian Ouseb, who spent four years at the Naturena-based club, has told Kickoff.com that if Chiefs can remedy their recurring issues with fitness with their forwards, they will not need further backup.

"Honestly, if we can keep our No 9’s away from the hospital bed and injuries then I don’t think we need to buy anybody in this January transfer window,” Ouseb said. “I don’t think there is any need if we can keep those guys fit. All the other positions I think are covered. There was one time when the big guy (Bimenyimana) upfront was injured and Du Preez was also injured, and it became an issue. “When such injuries happen then another No 9 might do, if you take into consideration the injuries that we have had before. But honestly, I don’t see any need to buy now.

"I don't know about the rumours of the European guy, but I feel if we can keep those two guys - Caleb and Du Preez - fit enough then I don't see any need for Chiefs to buy anybody." The Glamour Boys will return to action with a difficult away test against Golden Arrows on December 31.