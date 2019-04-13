Kaizer Chiefs weren't able to get all three points on the road against Black Leopards. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

THOHOYANDOU – Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in a Premiership match at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday afternoon. Having had their seven-game unbeaten league and cup run ended with a 1-0 reverse to Baroka a week earlier, Chiefs made no less than seven changes to the starting line up as they went on a mission to get back on to the winning trail.

The Amakhosi, as Chiefs are known went ahead in the 11th minute, when midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana got his first goal for Chiefs, as he fired the ball home into the bottom corner of the Leopards net after being set up by Kabelo Mahlasela.

However, the lead did not last long, as Chiefs were found wanting in defending a setpiece in the 23rd minute, which saw Lifa Hlongwane rise high to head home Marks Munyai's free-kick.

Both teams had sufficient opportunities to claim all three points on offer with Leopards'second half substitute Lesedi Kapinga failing to find the back of the Chiefs net deep into second half injury time.

The stalemate result has left Chiefs on 38 points from 27 outings, as they turn their attention to their Nedbank Cup semifinal away to Chippa United on April 20.

Leopards, who went into the game against Chiefs off the back of league losses to Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City, move to 27 points from 26 games, positioned just above the relegation tussle.

African News Agency (ANA)