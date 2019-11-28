Kaizer Chiefs duo Middendorp, Akpeyi win Absa Premiership monthly awards









Ernst Middendorp becomes the second coach to claim the award in two successive months. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Ernst Middendorp was named on Thursday as the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for the second month in succession after directing Kaizer Chiefs to four straight wins in the September/October period. The German becomes the second coach to claim the award in two successive months after Pitso Mosimane, who has previously clinched the award in successive months back in 2016. During the voting period, Middendorp’s men performed admirably, recording victories over AmaZulu, Baroka FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns. In the process, they collecting an impressive 12 points out of a possible 15. The impressive AmaKhosi have also scored seven goals and conceded one. The coach has been praised for having brought back the competitive spirit into the Kaizer Chiefs side and turning them into a difficult team to beat; both home and away this season. Absa Premiership Coach of the Month:

Ernst Middendorp @KaizerChiefs coach.



pic.twitter.com/4QZGEu97rH — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 28, 2019

Daniel Akpeyi, Kaizer Chiefs’ No 1 goalkeeper since the start of the season, was named the monthly individual player award for September/October – his first since he started playing his trade in the Absa Premiership in 2015.

The Nigerian international has used his experience to bring stability to the AmaKhosi defence, keeping four clean sheets in the five games.

The judging panel heaped praise on Akpeyi for having improved key elements to his game such as positioning, communication and shot-stopping.

Other players that impressed the judges for this period included on-form AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli and Lebo Manyama, also from Kaizer Chiefs.

The Chiefs duo will each receive R5 000 from Absa, sponsors of the PSL Premiership.

African News Agency (ANA)