JOHANNESBURG – Ernst Middendorp was named on Thursday as the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month for the second month in succession after directing Kaizer Chiefs to four straight wins in the September/October period.
The German becomes the second coach to claim the award in two successive months after Pitso Mosimane, who has previously clinched the award in successive months back in 2016.
During the voting period, Middendorp’s men performed admirably, recording victories over AmaZulu, Baroka FC, Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns. In the process, they collecting an impressive 12 points out of a possible 15.
The impressive AmaKhosi have also scored seven goals and conceded one. The coach has been praised for having brought back the competitive spirit into the Kaizer Chiefs side and turning them into a difficult team to beat; both home and away this season.
