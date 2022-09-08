Kaizer Chiefs eager to return to winning ways against Marumo Gallants

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premiership against Marumo Gallants on Sunday following their draw with AmaZulu. Chiefs have had a lukewarm start to the season, having won two matches, drawn two and lost three under the guidance of new coach Arthur Zwane.

They were unfortunate not to claim all three points at FNB Stadium last Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu. Amakhosi played the better football, but they were let down by their finishing, a concern for Zwane. The arrival of striker Caleb Bimenyimana, who made his first appearance for the club after receiving his work permit last Saturday, is expected to help Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

But Zwane knows that he can’t do it alone, with his teammates, especially fellow striker Ashley Du Preez, expected to help the team as well. Zwane, in particular, was pleased with the return of Yusuf Maart in midfield against AmaZulu, following his suspension for the MTN8 quarter-final against Stellenbosch FC. Maart made Chiefs tick – on attack – and defensively. So much so that he won the man-of-the-match award for his exploits last week.

It is such performances that Zwane will be eager to see against Marumo Gallants, who have been involved in a brawl with coach Romain Folz, in North West. “If you look at the team today, Yusuf came back. And last week we played Siyethemba Sithebe as one of the two sixes,” Zwane said. However, with football a team sport, Maart cannot do it alone. And that’s why Zwane is banking on his team to improve – especially in front of goal.

“It’s work in progress. When you are trying to get the combinations right, you are going to miss certain things,” Zwane said. “These include chemistry and tactical understanding. But when you look at our boys, sometimes they get it right and sometimes they don’t. “If we had more direct runs inside the box, especially in the final third. We could have good decision making and good combinations.”

Chiefs’ defence has received a lot of stick for the mistakes they have committed in the last few matches, especially after defeats. But their influential players, such as Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly, haven’t been at their best upfront as well, leading to public criticism from fans. But Zwane has chosen to stick with his tried-and-tested personnel as he believes that they will find their mojo as the season progresses.

Billiat and Njabulo Ngcobo, who was responsible for the goal they conceded against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 quarter-final, were decent against AmaZulu. “These are seasoned campaigners and they only need our help as coaches. We are not there to judge them,” Zwane said of the duo’s form. "This is a game of football. People will have a plan for you, try to nullify your strengths to weaken you. They’ll play a prominent role going forward.”