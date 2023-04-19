Kaizer Chiefs enter into contract negotiations with third choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has confirmed that the club are engaged in contract discussions with club captain Itumeleng Khune. The veteran shot-stopper is in the final months of his current deal, which will expire on June 30.

Khune is currently the longest-serving player in the current squad having made his top-flight bow in the 2004/05 season under the mentorship of the late Ted Dimitru. The speculation around the 35-year-old’s future has increased due to his non-involvement in large periods of this campaign. ‘Spider-kid’ has made just 11 starts in all competitions this season, with his struggles for fitness and form at the forefront of his ongoing battles.

However, Motaung confirmed that the club have made contact with Khune’s representatives to discuss the way forward. “We are in discussions about that,” Motaung told the media. “We are also talking about other players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season. At the moment I can’t say much as we will make an announcement.

“Those are our experienced players so we’re definitely going to engage them, we’re focusing more on the current situation that we have and the future and what we’re going to be doing.” Khune has been a part of a costly goalkeeping department for Chiefs this season as coach Arthur Zwane has been forced to continually rotate following blunders or poor performances. Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Peterson and Khune have all had their opportunities this season and have struggled on occasion as Zwane seeks to build a reliable backline as the foundation for his high-tempo style.

Peterson has made the most appearances and has performed at a reasonable level this season, keeping nine clean sheets in the 17 games in all competitions. However, Zwane, speaking to the media after advancing to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, also said that Khune still had a role to play within the squad and would be called upon if such a time arises as they look to beef up the competitiveness in the squad. “He’s still one of the goalkeepers, should anything happen to Brandon, he’s there to come in should anything happen with Bruce as well,” said Zwane.