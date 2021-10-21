Kaizer Chiefs’ Eric Mathoho a ’Tower’ of information for Austin Dube

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Austin Dube is confident that they can still improve from their 4-0 victory over Chippa United in the DStv Premiership when they visit table-toppers SuperSport United at the Luas Masterpieces Stadium on Sunday afternoon. After a four-game winless streak in the league, Chiefs finally turned the tide last weekend. They put Chippa to the sword with four unanswered goals, thanks to an impressive display from mates Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat in either half.

That victory was so welcomed that it inked the perfect birthday present to club el supremo Kaizer Motaung who turned 77 on the day. But some of the club’s discerning fans suggested that it was naive to read into the results, saying it’s early days. But coach Stuart Baxter, who was earmarked to return the glory days at the club following their six-year trophy drought, will be eager to prove that they’ve turned the tide against SuperSport. That's why they cannot leave any stone unturned. ALSO READ: Will Kaizer Chiefs’ latest win change the attitude of their social media critics? Stuart Baxter hopes so

“Taking (positives) from the previous game against Chippa, we did very well. But I think we can still improve and do much better as a team. So, going to the weekend’s game, we are going for a win and a better performance,” Dube explained. SuperSport are enjoying a purple patch. They are second on the standings and four points behind Mamelodi Sundowns. They are unbeaten in the league after four wins and three draws – a feat they mostly achieved without Bradley Grobler. Grobler racked up the league’s Golden Boot last season. But his start to the campaign has been marred by injuries as Thamsanqa Gabuza has had to lead the line. The latter has done well as he’s scored thrice in the last five matches.

❤✌🏾 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/SyC0vNous7 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2021 But it’s not only Gabuza that Dube and his teammates have to be wary of in their defence as Zambian Gamphani Lungu has also been in red hot form up front. Dube, though, is thrilled that he’s been getting game-time but knows that he's still far from his best.

“It’s been a great experience working alongside ‘Tower’ (Eric Mathoho). The experience that he has is helping me a lot. But I am learning a lot from all the centre backs in the team,” said Dube who joined Chiefs from Richards Bay in August. “I am not yet at the level that I’d like to get to. I think that I still need more games to get to where I want to be – or where I’ve used to be before, actually. Up to now, I think I’ve done well but I still think I need to improve as a player obviously.” An impressive outing for Dube on Sunday in defence could very well see him return to Bafana for the two crucial World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana next month. Dube was left out of the recent two qualifiers against Ethiopia.