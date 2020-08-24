Kaizer Chiefs’ Ernst Middendorp looks for solutions to cushion Samir Nurkovic blow

DURBAN - The absence of talisman Samir Nurkovic for Kaizer Chiefs’ blockbuster encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns this week is a massive loss for the Glamour Boys, says coach Ernst Middendorp. Master-tactician Middendorp admitted to how big the loss of Nurkovic will be for his troops when they lock horns against the Brazilians at Orlando Stadium on Thursday (kickoff 6pm) in what could be a championship deciding Absa Premiership encounter. Nurkovic has been a pillar of strength up-front for Amakhosi and has delivered throughout the season. The 28-year-old was the difference when the two sides met in the first round, with his sensational brace helping Chiefs get the better of Sundowns. Nurkovic will miss out on the crucial clash due to suspension after receiving a fourth yellow card on the trot this past weekend in the club’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC. "Of course it is a huge loss, there's no doubt about that," the German answered when quizzed about Nurkovic. "At this moment we must look to find solutions."

Nurkovic joined the Glamour Boys at the start of the season and after 20 league starts, has managed 13 goals and three assists.

"Let me try to find solutions in the squad we have, Middendorp continued. “Let us strategise. It is something very painful for us."

Meanwhile, Leonardo Castro, who is the club' second highest goalscorer this season, might also miss the clash against Sundowns.

Leonardo Castro has been struggling with niggling injuries. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The forward was taken off during the first half against Stellies for fear of compounding existing injuries, and is in doubt for the game on Thursday.

Castro has also been a vital cog for the log leaders with his seven strikes and two assists in 16 league appearances.

"I can't say (if he will miss the game),” said Middendorp.

“I haven't received feedback from the medical team. He has had some niggling injuries. I'm a little bit afraid that it will come back. It makes it a bigger challenge ... we can't afford to not have both of them going into the game on Thursday."

Amakhosi are still at the summit of the table with four games to go before the season concludes.

If Castro doesn't recover in time, Middendorp and his technical team will have to play Lazarus Nkambole, Dumsani Zuma and Khama Billiat up-front.

Nkambole broke his duck in front of goal this past weekend and will no doubt be looking to build his performance against Stellenbosch. He did, after all, make an instant impact for Amakhosi when he came off the bench and earned his club a vital point.

