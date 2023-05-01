Kaizer Chiefs fail to make possession count in DStv Premiership loss to Swallows FC

Johannesburg — A sigh of relief enveloped the Peter Mokaba Stadium at the sight of Keegan Allan walking with the support of the medical personnel from both Swallows FC and Kaizer Chiefs after he had lay sprawled on the pitch for what had looked like an eternity on Monday. Two ambulances and a contingent of paramedics had rushed on to the pitch on 90 minutes after Allan collided with Dillan Solomons during a contest for a high ball. Allan came off the worst and it looked like he was going to be taken to hospital in a bad condition.

But he survived the scare, just as his club managed to hold on to a memorable 2-1 victory that sent them up to eight spot on the DStv Premiership standings, taking them far away from the relegation zone where they had languished for a significant part of the season. Gregory Damons and Bongani Sam may have been the ones who delivered the goals that ensured the Dube Birds victory over a Chiefs team that must now surely be out of the running for a Caf Champions League spot. But the glory no doubt belonged to goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who pulled off some great saves in both halves, but particularly after the break when Chiefs were in the hunt for an equaliser that never came. The Nigerian who previously played for Chiefs, would no doubt have been delighted to have outshone his opposite number Itumeleng Khune who made a rare appearance thanks to the suspension of regular incumbent Brendon Peterson. Akpeyi played second fiddle to Khune for most of his time at Chiefs despite being one of his country’s best, and to be getting regular game time now and to even outshine his former teammate would no doubt have been very sweet.

Swallows flew into the lead with Damons scoring on seven minutes as he capitalised on Khune’s failure to hold on to his first shot by tapping home the rebound. Swallows should have made it 2-0 on 18 minutes, but Khune did well to block a Kagiso Malingo header with his outstretched leg. Chiefs equalised on 23 minutes via Christian Saile Basomboli who tapped home a well-taken free kick by Mdu Shabalala.

The parity lasted merely 10 minutes, with Sam sending Swallows ahead again with a header from a free kick that bounced about in the penalty box before he headed home unchallenged. Late in the half, Chiefs almost equalised during a lengthy goalmouth action only for Akpeyi to pull off a good save to deny Siyabonga Ngezana. Chiefs were in full control of the second half, with Khune watching the action from the halfway line and cajoling his teammates to try and get the equaliser. But Akpeyi was in uncompromising mood against his former club, the Nigerian resembling a fortress that could not be breached.