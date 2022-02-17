Kaizer Chiefs fans are making their voices heard with petition to get Stuart Baxter sacked

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ discerning fans might have not been to the stadiums for some time but there are a few that are making their voices heard over the lacklustre coaching of Stuart Baxter after they heeded to an online petition for the Brit to be sacked. In the petition that’s on change.org, which was a little short of 100 signatures to reach its target of 75000 on Thursday morning, is advocating for Baxter to be fired, while his assistant Arthur Zwane should be roped in as his successor immediately.

The main author behind the petition believes that “if Stuart Baxter is sacked as a head coach, a lot of people will benefit", especially Chiefs' supporters who are "tired" as their "health is being affected" by the continuous decline of the club. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs should have given the coaching reins to Arthur Zwane — not Stuart Baxter Chiefs are set to extend their barren run to seven seasons. Amid the return of Baxter this season, they lost out on the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. They are far-behind in the title race as they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 19 points.

Granted Amakhosi have a pending arbitration case pertaining to the matches that they forfeited in December due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club. But that doesn't mean they'll win the case or win the two matches if they come out tops. But with the fans clearly conceding that they’ll not win anything this season, they’ve called for Zwane and Dillon Sheppard who are Baxter’s assistants to be given the ropes immediately. The duo would start rebuilding the team for the future. Chief didn't make any external signings in January. But they recalled some of their young guns - who among others - had their contracts renewed. And that didn't please some fans who think that they'll not play as long as Baxter is still around.

"Ever since he took over, he delayed the progress we were taking last season by introducing youngsters. (That) has been delayed by favouritsm and bashing of young players. There's continous fielding of (average) players," the petition read. ALSO READ: We were unlucky not to win against Cape Town City, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter “All we want is for you to give Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard a chance to start preparing for the following season (so that) the introduction of youngsters will be better. We also demand the release of the following so-called 'senior players'."

The 'so-called senior players' that came up are: "Bernard Parker (being the main culprit), Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Agay, Cole Alexander, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole.” It is not the first time that Chiefs’ concerned supporters have written to the club. Last year, there was a tiny group of them that marched to the club’s headquarters in Naturena to submit a 12-page memorandum about their grievances. ALSO READ: Njabulo Ngcobo is not our best defender, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter

The memorandum that was received – among others – by Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung. Amakhosi, in return, did send out an official response, saying that they’ll heed to the grievances and make the necessary changes. The petition goes on to say they are even “willing to donate monies for the termination of Baxter’s contract”, while they are hoping that they’ll get some sort of “reply from the club” once the management gets hold of their heart-felt plea. When contacted by IOL Sport for a reaction to the petition, Chiefs' media officer Vina Maphosa said: "No comment, Leader! A petition is written by a person who's making a personal concern. So there'll be no comments on that."