Kaizer Chiefs fans left fuming after third straight loss

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs fans are gradually growing tired of coach Arthur Zwane and his players after they lost their third successive game on Saturday night. That loss came against Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and it pushed Chiefs further backwards in the title race as they are now sixth with 24 points.

With their hunt for silverware this season all but resting on the Nedbank Cup, some Chiefs fans took to social media to express their frustrations. Sundowns, in contrast, top the log with 46 points - 16 ahead of second-placed Richards Bay. Below IOL sport writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five responses from Chiefs fans after Saturday’s defeat.

“Don't play for yourself, play for the badge, that is what the coach shouted at (Wandile) Duba. Ai Chiefs, today I'm so disappointed,” @SuthoSakhile said. “We had chances (where) we could score but because of consistent bad decision making, we couldn't. Kaizer Jnr and Arthur Zwane must keep quiet.”

With one of their losses coming on Chiefs’ 53rd anniversary, the fans also feel disrespected. @Tumi__Joy said: “3 losses in a row, disrespect to the fans.” Amakhosi’s recruitment strategy has been criticised this season, considering that some of the players they have signed have looked out of place. “@safooyball replied to Chiefs’ tweet, saying that “we have players who can't trap, can't shoot, can't pass” as they failed to capitalise on their chances.

ALSO READ: Why did Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena refuse to explain his comments? Chiefs were full of vigour in the second half following the introduction of young players, including Wandile Duba, 23, who had a chance at goal. But some Chiefs fans feel that senior players, such as Keagan Dolly who fluffed a chance, didn’t step up, while Zwane took too long to make changes.

Honours even as Richards Bay and SuperSport play out a 1-1 stalemate “@LeoMamba9 lamented Dolly and Zwane, saying" “Dolly cost us alongside our coach (who made a) late Dolly substitution.” @Bobo_Chippa added: “1st half we showed Sundowns too much respect, but the 2nd half was better if only Zwane made early subs. Dolly was useless."