Kaizer Chiefs finally confirm Stuart Baxter’s sacking hours after it was first reported

During the course of the day, all the the club could say was, “I don’t know waiting to hear,” via spokesperson Vina Maphosa. However, around 8pm, the Soweto giants finally released a statement on their official Twitter account confirming the Brit’s departure.

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs eventually confirmed the firing of coach Stuart Baxter hours after it was first reported on Thursday.

“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect,” said wrote on the social media website.

Club Statement on Stuart Baxter



After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect.



More on https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/F0hFoNwkKl — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 21, 2022

And so ended the ill fated second stint of Baxter, who had been heralded as the messiah that was meant to make the club great again following years in the doldrums. It turns out he was more Moyes than Guardiola, and the club’s very vocal fans let their feelings known on social media and other platforms.

According to reports, the club decided to tear up Baxter’s contract due to his unwillingness to play young players, and his utterances in the media following their loss to SuperSport United last weekend.