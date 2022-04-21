Kaizer Chiefs finally confirm Stuart Baxter’s sacking hours after it was first reported

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs eventually confirmed the firing of coach Stuart Baxter hours after it was first reported on Thursday.
During the course of the day, all the the club could say was, “I don’t know waiting to hear,” via spokesperson Vina Maphosa. However, around 8pm, the Soweto giants finally released a statement on their official Twitter account confirming the Brit’s departure.
“After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect,” said wrote on the social media website.
Club Statement on Stuart Baxter— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 21, 2022
After a series of meetings, Kaizer Chiefs and coach Stuart Baxter have come to a mutual agreement of an early termination of his contract with immediate effect.
More on https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/F0hFoNwkKl
And so ended the ill fated second stint of Baxter, who had been heralded as the messiah that was meant to make the club great again following years in the doldrums. It turns out he was more Moyes than Guardiola, and the club’s very vocal fans let their feelings known on social media and other platforms.
According to reports, the club decided to tear up Baxter’s contract due to his unwillingness to play young players, and his utterances in the media following their loss to SuperSport United last weekend.
I’m ready to return to the PSL, says ex-Downs coach Gordon Igesund
Maritzburg United know clash against TS Galaxy is like a ‘Cup final’
Muhsin Ertugral not available until after the World Cup
Former Kaizer Chiefs' coach Gavin Hunt having a blast in Manchester
Stuart Baxter sacked by Kaizer Chiefs - report
We can start thinking about CAF competitions, says Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker
They went on to announce that fan favourites Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season, and their first assignment will be Saturday’s trip to the Cape Winelands to take on Stellenbosch FC.
IOL Sport