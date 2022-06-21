Kaizer Chiefs finally confirm the signing of ex-Buccaneer Yusuf Maart

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs bolstered their midfield options as they announced the arrival of midfielder Yusuf Maart on a reported fee of R5m on Tuesday evening. "Kaizer Chiefs have signed Yusuf Moegamat Maart on a three-year deal with a two-year option. The midfielder’s club performances have earned him nine national team call-ups between 2021 and 2022, and he is now a regular in the Bafana Bafana set-up. Maart will join the team for preseason training this week," the club revealed.

Maart, once on the books of Orlando Pirates, has enjoyed a remarkable two year spell in the colours of Sekhukhune United. He captured the attention of numerous eyes when he spearheaded Sekhukhune's fight for promotion in the 2021/2022 season, earning himself a surprise Bafana Bafana call-up while playing in the GladAfrica Championship. The Cape Town born midfielder proved he could tussle with the 'big boys' this season, featuring in almost 90% of his club's matches last season, and looked at home whenever placed against some of the biggest hitters in the league.

