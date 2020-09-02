Kaizer Chiefs focussing on the mind more than the body in the final straight

DURBAN - With only two matches games remaining before this extraordinary Absa Premiership season concludes, there is still no champion and there’s a palpable sense of anticipation among the fans whose clubs are in the title race. Kaizer Chiefs are holding on by a thread at the top of the table at with 53 points after 28 games, but Mamelodi Sundowns are neck-and-neck with Amakhosi. The Brazilians are, however, second by virtue of an inferior goal difference. Tonight the Glamour Boys have a date with Chippa United at Orlando Stadium at 6pm, while the Brazilians are pitted against Polokwane City at Loftus Stadium at the same time. Chiefs veteran forward Bernard Parker said that Amakhosi had worked diligently on the psychological side of things. “Our preparation has been more mental than physical.

“Preparations have been good in terms of us recuperating and tuning our minds into a more positive approach going into our next match,” Parker said.

Amakhosi suffered a major blow in their previous encounter as they lost the match at the death against Bidvest Wits.

“We are well aware that expectations are high.

Everyone who has their whole heart at the club - those that truly support us - want us to deliver the title,” said Parker.

“That is the goal. It is all about the 50th anniversary celebration and the legacy that the chairman and the players before us have laid.

“We have to carry on the pattern as players. We’ve come together, we’ve been praying. We’ve been connecting energetically among ourselves,” Parker said.

Chiefs have endured some turbulence after the resumption of football and Parker sees the last two outings as being do-or-die.

“Our lives depend on it.

“It is good that we’ve made that agreement that we are just going out there with fire in our eyes, fighting for what we deserve - which is the title,” Parker said.

Chiefs have only registered one victory in their past six games.

In these matches they have suffered two defeats, drawn three and won that solitary game.

“We focus on ourselves, but we are putting God first and then everything else will follow.

“We’ve got a very good belief in terms of team that we have,” he added.

While Chiefs are chasing the title, their opponents tonight, the Chilli Boys, are not safe from relegation as they are still in need of one point to cement their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status. And Parker agrees that the Eastern Cape club have shown a never-say-die attitude recently.

“I’ve been watching all the matches in the bubble thus far,” he said.“Chippa don’t give up. They’ve been fighting for survival and they will be coming to us to get a point. They have been fighting for their results and we know that.

“We expect a physical game from them, but we are prepared, we’ve done our homework,” Parker said.

@Minenhlecr7