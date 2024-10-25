Kaizer Chief’s Gastón Sirino is difficult to stop says Gavin Hunt as SuperSport aims to end slump

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is scratching his head trying to figure out a way to stop in-form Gastón Sirino as his side prepares to face Kaizer Chiefs in a league clash on Saturday. The Uruguayan playmaker has been sensational for the Phefeni Glamour Boys this season and was crucial in Chief's 4-0 defeat of Matsatsantsa last weekend in the Carling Knockout.

The Soweto giants have started the new season well, sitting in seventh place in the league table with six points from three matches. They will look to continue that fine form against United and Sirino is again expected to be key, as they look to secure back-to-back victories against the Tshwane-based club. Meanwhile, SuperSport, have faced challenges this season, securing only one win in three matches and are currently sitting ninth in the premiership with just four points.

During an interview with the SoccerBeat Podcast on YouTube, Hunt said Sirino was a difficult player to stop. "Sirino is difficult to play against because he does not play with the game. When the game moves he does not move he stands and when the ball gets turned over it goes to him. "He's a fantastic player, he'll turn the game over and then he will be out with one or two passes, make a turn or pass. That's how good he is and he also has an eye for goal he will have a lot of assists.