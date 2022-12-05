Kaizer Chiefs’ George Matlou reveals how he overcame career-threatening injury

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou has opened up about the serious injury scare that almost ended his career. The 24-year-old Matlou is five months into life at the Glamour Boys, following his move from Swallows FC at the beginning of the season.

The Soweto-born player, although young, has been somewhat of a journeyman having been on the books of Wits, Cape All Stars, Cape Umoya United, and AD Sanjoanense in Portugal before a return to Dobsonville with the Dube Birds. However, all of that wouldn't have been a possible had things turned out differently as Matlou had to overcome an early injury setback while still a junior.

"We were playing a tournament called Metropolitan, which is a school tournament," Matlou told Kaizer Chiefs TV. "We were playing in Pimville at the Nike Centre. In the first five minutes of the game, they passed me the ball on my left-hand side.

“I pushed the ball once and the second time I pushed it to my right-hand side, trying to cut inside, but no one kicked me. I was alone, so I just heard the sound of a bone breaking. While I was on the ground, I tried to move my feet, but I could hear my bones touching each other.” The former SA Under-20 international attributed a huge chunk of his success to the influence and impact of life coach Rulani Mabasa. ALSO READ: Five free agents who could find clubs in the January transfer window

Matlou believes the motivation he received during the time he was injured pushed him to be the player he is today. “I would say Rhulani Mabasa is the one who told me not to give up. I had a nail (in my leg) so I slept alone. I thought I wouldn’t play football again because that’s what they said at the hospital. It was not an accident. I was on the ground," he said. "When I thought of that, I remembered Rhulani once said to me ‘never give up’ I worked hard to be where I am today."

Matlou is yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Arthur Zwane's team as he faces stiff competition from the likes of Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom, Cole Alexander, Siyethemba Sithebe, and Phathutshedzo Nange. He has started five matches and made three substitute appearances in the eight games he has been involved in so far, in a period that has seen him pick up two injuries and a suspension.