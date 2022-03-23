Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi confident that Nigeria will down arch-rivals Ghana

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi believes that his Nigeria side have what it takes to down Ghana in their final World Cup qualification playoff. Should the Super Eagles beat the Black Stars over the two-legged playoff, they will advance to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On paper, the Nigerians will be the favourites to win the tie. Ghana have struggled for consistency since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They are also under the leadership of interim coach Otto Addo after they sacked Milovan Rajevac following a poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year. “We have a crop of good players who are able to help Nigeria qualify for Qatar. Ghana is also a strong team, there has been a rivalry between the countries on many things. Football is a big part of this and at the end of the day, it is the team that prepares very well and gets ready to take their chances and defend well. This is the team that will qualify,” said Akpeyi. ALSO READ: Manchester, Liverpool mayors want FA Cup semi to be moved from London

The Nigeria and Ghana rivalry is one that is intense and while it is the Super Eagles who have the upper hand on paper, Ghana have historically got the better of the Nigerians. The two teams have met 56 times in total with Ghana winning 25 times, Nigeria 12 times and 19 games ending in draws. “For me history does not really work for football. What works for football is the preparation for today. Currently, we are doing well and we have been to the last three World Cups. This is not going to be any different. It is not going to be a walk in the park but we are going to give our heart out there,” said the 35-year-old. Notable names in the Nigerian squad include Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis and Ademola Lookman.

Should Nigeria win the tie, they will become the second African country to qualify for four consecutive World Cups, matching Cameroon.

