Kaizer Chiefs handed boost in their pursuit for Braga forward

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs are in the middle of one of the biggest renovation schemes in the club's history following the release of numerous high profile players. The Club have managed to secure their first pair of signings in Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika however it appears the Naturena based club have been handed a boost in their pursuit for South African international Kobamelo Kodisang who plies his trade with Portuguese side Braga.

Story continues below Advertisement

The player's representative, Mike Makaab confirmed on GagasiFM that 'KK' and his club Braga share opposing views at the moment with his club not deeming him ready to make the step up but that may have just boosted Amakhosi's chance of securing Kodisang's signature. "We have made it clear to them that if they don't see him as a member of their first team squad then we want to secure a loan move for him or a permanent transfer, is it possible for him to come back to South Africa ? yes it is - have we been speaking to Kaizer Chiefs? Yes we have," he said. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs to release club captain Bernard Parker

"I have a fantastic relationship with the club and for the club's supporters to think otherwise is ridiculous to me. We are working on a deal for KK and Chiefs are the only South African club we're in discussion with. We hope to find a resolution for KK's future in the next few weeks and we have been discussing that with Chiefs." The 22 year old Kodisang has been with the Braga B side since making his move from Bidvest Wits in 2019. He remains as one of the youngest players to make their debut when he turned out in the colours of Platinum stars at just age 15. The Amakhosi have been long time admirers of the players and will look to add his guile,strength and finishing into their ranks as they look to forge a new dawn in the club's history.

Story continues below Advertisement