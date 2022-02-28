Kaizer Chiefs have exciting plans, could release two international stars

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has said that the club have some exciting implementations which are set to occur in the near future. “For me, assuming the role of sporting director is exciting because it is the core of building long term sustainable plans for the organisation,” Motaung is quoted as saying.

“There is a different touch of points on my side which are not just focused on the football side of the business. “What’s important is that it’s given me the last couple of months to do a proper assessment, you are inheriting a squad, seven years of certain strategies that clearly aren’t working and it’s being true and honest to the process and saying, ‘what are the ways to bring proper change’. After many years of underachievement despite being one of South Africa’s best supported football clubs, Motaung says that the club will look to introduce new models to help drive their model’s success.

“With us at the moment, we have to find a proper balance and we have to succeed now. There’s a lot of hard work being put in. But more work is needed, I think from my side. “If you want to look at the models that really work in football, often times people look at the commercial muscle and buying power. “The plans and strategy that are working at the clubs, you have to look at the youth set up. Head of technical obviously would have responsibilities around driving the philosophy elements in the first team but it is very important to have a link,” said Motaung.

Meanwhile,Chiefs are open to the possibility of releasing Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro at the end of the season, according to reports. Both players have struggled to achieve consistency in recent times, with their respective contracts also coming to an end at the end of the current season. Both players have yet to net a single goal in all competitions this season, amidst also being hampered by injuries.