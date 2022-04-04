Kaizer Chiefs have of lot of motivation ahead of TS Galaxy clash

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs got back to winning ways over the weekend as they convincingly dispatched a hapless Chippa United, showing glimpses of the type of danger they possess in attack. The Amakhosi's frontline starred as Samir Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly got on the score sheet, while Khama Billiat put in a Man-of-the-Match performance.

The Naturena-based club's return to form arrives at just the right time ahead of their clash against TS Galaxy, one of their bogey teams over the last few years. Chiefs and Galaxy will go head to head on Tuesday evening at the FNB Stadium in a 7:30pm kickoff. The Rockets crushed any hopes Chiefs had of ending their seven-year wait for a major trophy when they dumped them out of the Nedbank Cup earlier this year, a feat they had famously accomplished before in 2019 when they beat Chiefs in the final.

The war of words ahead of previous fixtures have entertaining, with Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi saying their rivalry is one of the biggest in the country, despite them being the new kids on the block. Stuart Baxter’s side, however, has been boosted by Cole Alexander’s return from a 12-week injury absence, and he scored his first goal for the club against Chippa. The former Wits hard man revealed that his teammates have not forgotten their last game against Galaxy and will have revenge on their minds when the two sides clash in Johannesburg.

"It's very important to approach it like any other game, we train well and try to do the same on matchday, but we know what happened the last time we met and that could serve us well in the way of motivation," Alexander said.

Galaxy’s battle against relegation continues, which makes them a dangerous outfit for Chiefs to face. After starting the year off well with two wins in their opening two matches, the Mpumalanga-based club have now gone six games without a win in all competitions. Galaxy are in 15th position on the DStv Premiership log, level on points with 14th-placed Swallows FC, who have a game in hand over their relegation rivals. @SmisoMsomi16