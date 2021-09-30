Kaizer Chiefs have to get the small things right, says Reeve Frosler

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs fullback Reeve Frosler is raring to go against AmaZulu. After making a slow start to the 2021/22 season, Chiefs face a tough test against Usuthu whom they play in Durban on Saturday.

“I have not seen much of AmaZulu but they are a good team. They did well last season and are in the CAF Champions League. It will be an interesting game for us,” said Frosler. ALSO READ: Five players who can grab a win in the mouth-watering clash between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu After finishing eighth in the league last season, Chiefs bolstered their troops with the additions of Sifiso Hlanti, Cole Alexander Keagan Dolly. They have so far won just one out of their five league games to date and most recently played out to a frustrating 0-0 draw against newcomers Marumo Gallants.

Frosler urges fans of his club to remain patient. “The season is long. It is 30 games and not five games long. We just have to be patient and focus on getting the small things right,” Frosler said. “Eventually we will add all the small things up and get better. We have had talks and we are all positive in the dressing room. We have discussions about how we can get better and know that we can get better,” he added.

ALSO READ: 'Should he go, should he stay' storm rages on but Stuart Baxter gets Kaizer Chiefs set for AmaZulu One of Chiefs problems this season has been in attack. Dolly has had a slow start to life at Naturena since returning to South Africa from Montpellier in France. Samir Nurkovic has also been out of form since the start of the season. For Chiefs to rediscover their touch, it is essential that they function cohesively as a unit.