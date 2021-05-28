SportSoccerPsl
Gavin Hunt has been sacked as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, the club announced on Twitter on Friday. Photo: Steve Haag/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been sacked

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 58m ago

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been fired by the club.

Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Friday evening.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect,” the Tweet read.

“In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

“The Club will make further announcements in due course.”

This is a developing story.

IOL Sport

Kaizer Chiefs

