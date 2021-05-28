Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been sacked

CAPE TOWN – Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has been fired by the club.

Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Friday evening.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect,” the Tweet read.

Breaking News



In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course.

This is a developing story.

IOL Sport