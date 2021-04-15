Kaizer Chiefs held to a stalemate by Baroka FC in Limpopo

CAPE TOWN – Baroka FC produced a late equalizer to deny Kaizer Chiefs the chance to move into the top eight at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Amakhosi, who were fresh off progressing through to the next round of the CAF Champions League, showed that confidence when they took the lead through Lebogang Manyama shortly after halftime.

The former Cape Town City star combined brilliantly with Khama Billiat as the pair enjoyed a delightful interchanging of passes inside the Baroka box before Manyama calmly finished off the move to put Chiefs in the lead.

The goal was actually against the run of play after the home team had a couple of near misses before the break. Richard Mbulu went close when he headed a free-kick from Gerald Phiri Junior just past the top corner.

Goodman Mosele also had an opportunity for Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele, while Phiri Junior went close himself on this occasion.