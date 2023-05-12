Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs have been slapped with a R10 000 fine after fielding an ineligible player Puso Dithejane in a Premier Soccer League reserve division match against Maritzburg United last month. Chiefs have also been docked three points. In the match, Chiefs thumped the KwaZulu-Natal side 5-0.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu announced the DC outcome on Friday. He said: "Chiefs, as well as their player (Dithejane), appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of fielding a suspended player for participating in a match when he was ineligible to do so. "Both of them pleaded guilty as charged.

"With regards to sanctions, having listened to submissions by both parties, namely the prosecutor and the representative of the respondents, the DC ruled that Chiefs are directed an order to forfeit the match in favour of Maritzburg United. "Chiefs were fined an amount of R10 000, which was wholly suspended for 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again. "They were also directed to carry the costs of the DC sitting. The player was further suspended for an additional match."

The Kaizer Chiefs Reserve side will wrap up their 2022/23 season with a DStv Diski Challenge fixture against SuperSport United Reserves on Saturday in a festival of matches that will take place at the TUT Stadium in Pretoria. The SuperSport juniors lead the division and will be crowned champions at this game after collecting an unassailable 62 points in 29 matches. Just like their senior team in the DStv Premiership, Chiefs Reserves are in fourth place on the DDC log, with 49 points.