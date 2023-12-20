Kaizer Chiefs were expected to make the FNB Stadium a fortress this season, but thanks to turbulent times, they are yet to achieve that feat. Chiefs have only won two games at the Calabash in the league, with another three at ‘home’ at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

That poor record from six games at FNB Stadium has also led to their supporters’ refusal to turn out for their games at the World Cup venue in their numbers. The few that have also saw a faction of fans unleashing their wrath on coach Molefi Ntseki, leading to his dismissal. For his last match against AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout Cup, Ntseki was pelted with missiles and needed a police escort. That act of misconduct, which was the third time this term, resulted in the club being sanctioned to play a home game behind closed doors.

Chiefs won that game against Cape Town Spurs but they went on to lose against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates a few days later in the derby. Amakhosi will return to the Calabash for the first time since that loss to the Sea Robbers, and for last time this year, to face Richards Bay in a league match on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm). This is a game that they’ll want to win at all costs to give their fans an early Christmas present.

On paper, Amakhosi should make it three wins in three games for the first time under Ntseki and incumbent Cavin Johnson.

Khune has since been put on a special programme by the club, and will only return to club activities once he’s rehabilitated and ready to compete. The void left by Khune seems to have given a lifeline to Bruce Bvuma, as he kept two clean sheets against Swallows and Polokwane. Despite the favourites tag and urge to close off the year on a high at home, Chiefs will underestimate Richards Bay at their peril come Saturday.

Sure, the Natal Rich Boyz are rooted in the play-off spot on the log but they’ve had moments to cherish against the other two Soweto giants so far. They beat Swallows away and held Pirates to a draw at home. That’s why they’ll fancy their chances against Amakhosi, who’ve been poor at home.