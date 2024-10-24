Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportParalympics 2024AthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennisBetting
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Kaizer Chiefs hoping for deja vu against SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs could make life difficult for SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership clash on Friday. Seen here: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi looks on during a match here.

Kaizer Chiefs could make life difficult for SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership clash on Friday. Seen here: Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi looks on during a match here.

Published Oct 24, 2024

Share

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping it will be a case of deja vu when they take on SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Chiefs romped to a 4-0 win over their Tshwane opponents last weekend in the Carling Knockout Cup.

AmaKhosi were at their attacking best with Gaston Sirino scoring in the first period before second half strikes from Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashleigh du Preez completed the resounding scoreline.

Biggest-ever win

In fact, it was Chiefs’ biggest-ever win over SuperSport and meant the Soweto Giants had won all three of their away games over all competitions this season.

For SuperSport, meanwhile, they will be hoping to stop the rot that has seen them lose their last three games in a row, including the cup defeat. SuperSport also lost to Orlando Pirates 2-0 in their league encounter on Tuesday.

Having already played five games in the league, SuperSport have one just one and drawn one to find themselves way down in 13th place.

Chiefs, in contrast, have won two from three — their only defeat being to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, in typical fashion, has lamented the lack of funds available to him to keep a consistent squad.

“Last season, we finished seventh by one point from fourth to go back in Africa (CAF inter-club competitions) after having to travel like we did, playing all the kids from DStv Diski Challenge (DDC),” said Hunt.

“So, we suffered. But hey, give me the chequebook, and I’ll show you how to win the league.”

Full weekend Betway Premiership fixtures:

Friday

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu FF, Orlando Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday

Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 3.30pm

Marumo Gallants FC v TS Galazy, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm

Royal AM v Sekhukhune United, Harry Gwala Stadium, 3.30pm

SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm

Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 8pm

Sunday

Cape Town City FC v Magesi FC, Athlone Stadium, 3.30pm

Polokwane City v Mamelodi Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, 3.30pm

@Golfhackno1

Related Topics:

kaizer chiefssupersport unitedmamelodi sundownsgavin huntgaston sirinosoccerpslbetway premiership