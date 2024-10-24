Kaizer Chiefs hoping for deja vu against SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping it will be a case of deja vu when they take on SuperSport United in their Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on Saturday. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Chiefs romped to a 4-0 win over their Tshwane opponents last weekend in the Carling Knockout Cup. AmaKhosi were at their attacking best with Gaston Sirino scoring in the first period before second half strikes from Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro and Ashleigh du Preez completed the resounding scoreline.

We continue to celebrate and honour an ICON this very special month of October.



Mr. Chairman we dedicate today and everyday to you. #Kaizer80 pic.twitter.com/WJQ80dRH8t — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 19, 2024 Biggest-ever win In fact, it was Chiefs’ biggest-ever win over SuperSport and meant the Soweto Giants had won all three of their away games over all competitions this season.

For SuperSport, meanwhile, they will be hoping to stop the rot that has seen them lose their last three games in a row, including the cup defeat. SuperSport also lost to Orlando Pirates 2-0 in their league encounter on Tuesday. Having already played five games in the league, SuperSport have one just one and drawn one to find themselves way down in 13th place. Chiefs, in contrast, have won two from three — their only defeat being to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, in typical fashion, has lamented the lack of funds available to him to keep a consistent squad. “Last season, we finished seventh by one point from fourth to go back in Africa (CAF inter-club competitions) after having to travel like we did, playing all the kids from DStv Diski Challenge (DDC),” said Hunt. “So, we suffered. But hey, give me the chequebook, and I’ll show you how to win the league.”

Full weekend Betway Premiership fixtures: Friday Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu FF, Orlando Stadium, 7.30pm Saturday

Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 3.30pm Marumo Gallants FC v TS Galazy, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm Royal AM v Sekhukhune United, Harry Gwala Stadium, 3.30pm

SuperSport United v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 8pm Sunday