Kaizer Chiefs hoping to put Royal AM to the sword in league opener

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs kingpin Cole Alexander is banking on the hard yards they put in during pre-season to bear fruit in their league opener against Royal AM on Saturday. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Chiefs are out for a fresh start this season after they finished fifth on the log and without silverware last term. That rebuilding process is set to be facilitated by Arthur Zwane who was appointed as the new coach in May. Chiefs backed Zwane’s appointment, signing eight players so far, including Zitha Kwinika, while several seniors, such as Bernard Parker, left the club.

Zwane and his relatively youthful squad played friendlies against teams such as Marumo Gallants during pre-season. With Zwane’s demand for hard work and excellence, Chiefs are expected to hit the ground running against Royal AM. “A win!” chuckled Alexander when he was asked what the Amakhosi’s ideal start would be this afternoon away to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium, Durban.

“We’ve worked hard (during pre-season). We didn’t like some of our sessions because of how difficult it was for us (as the players). “But nothing comes easy in life, I guess. Since we’ve worked so hard, we are really looking forward to that first victory of the season on Saturday.” Royal AM completed a league double over Amakhosi in their debut season. They achieved the improbable last term when they qualified for African football after finishing third on the log.

A lot of reinforcements have happened at Royal AM as well. The club hired three new co-coaches in Khabo Zondo, Abram Nteo and Dan Malesela. Zwane is ready for the 3 v 1 battle at what’s expected to be a sold-out Chatsworth Stadium. “They are going to be a difficult team because they are playing at home. They want to get maximum points,” said the 48-year-old Zwane.

“But we are going to take the game to them. As much as we are playing away, we are going there to dig deeper and grind for the results.

“We are not going to hesitate because we are anticipating a very, very difficult game. But we are surely going to take the game to them.” With the new changes at the helm, both teams will know that three points will set a tone for the rest of their respective campaigns. @Mihlalibaleka