Kaizer Chiefs icon Zebulon Nhlapo wants Itumeleng Khune as Arthur Zwane’s assistant

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs icon Zebulon “Sputla“ Nhlapo has backed Itumeleng Khune as the perfect candidate to be Arthur Zwane’s assistant.
Zwane was named as the interim head coach until the end of the season following last week’s sacking of Stuart Baxter.
Fan-favourite Zwane spent the majority of his career with the Soweto club, and there have been calls for him to be given the job on a permament basis.
"Arthur knows and understands Chiefs' culture,“ Nhlapo was quoted by KickOff.com.
"They must give the head coach position to Arthur permanently, he must then be given enough time,“ said Nhlapo.
"Khune has lots of experience, they must try him as Arthur's assistant, these two know everything about Chiefs.
"We are tired of this European style of play, we need to bring back the Chiefs way of playing football.
"Most of the time Khune sits in the stands, maybe because of his age, he is the only player to have played for more than 20 years, so he has experience in abundance."
