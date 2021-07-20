Kaizer Chiefs in seventh heaven after signing star Bafana Bafana defender

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, with the Soweto giants announcing the signing of Richards Bay defender Thabani Austin Dube on a three-year contract with a further two-year option on Tuesday afternoon. Dube inspired Bafana Bafana to the Cosafa Cup title in Gqeberha on Sunday. At Bafana, he was part of the defensive heart-beat alongside Rushine De Reuck and new teammate Njabulo Ngcobo, under guidance of caretaker coach Morena Ramoreboli.

The trio formed a solid defensive structure which ensured that Bafana kept six clean sheets in the tournament following four wins and two draws. Dube missed two games, the group stage opener against Botswana and the dead rubber against Zambia. WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs unveil new signings for the upcoming season Dube earned his stripes at Richards Bay last term, inspiring the team to a third spot finish on the GladAfrica Championship standings as they qualified for the promotion/relegation play-offs - where they came second best to top-flight side Chippa United.

But the 28-year-old will not have to stress about missing out on playing top-flight football next season, having joined the Soweto giants ahead of the new season. Chiefs are restructuring after their one-year-long transfer ban came to an end on June 30. ALSO READ: ’Things change and evolution is always needed ...’, says Kaizer Motaung Jnr on Kaizer Chiefs appointment “We would like to confirm the signing of Thabani Austin Dube. The central defender joins Amakhosi from Richards Bay United on a three-year contract with a further two-year option,” an official statement from the club read on Tuesday afternoon.