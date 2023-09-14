Given Kaizer Chiefs’ lukewarm start to the season, their supporters will hope that the team used the Fifa break to work on their shortcomings. Before the halt of the season, teams in the domestic top-flight were yet to reach the 10-game mark.

But clouds of displeasure had already engulfed Chiefs, with a group of angry fans even pelting new coach Molefi Ntseki with objects after their loss to TS Galaxy. It was a disturbing image for the club, leaving Ntseki and his players to step up and show that they deserve to be part of such a big institution. There were signs of improvement thereafter, though, with Chiefs winning back-to-back matches in the DStv Premiership against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, home and away.

However, their last game against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 first leg proved that they are far off from being a well-oiled machine, having been outplayed despite the match finishing 1-1. Given that Ntseki only had a handful of players on duty, including Pule Mmodi with Bafana Bafana, he and his troops have to show to their fans what they’ve been up to during the international window. That presentation will have to come to the fore when they host Royal AM – who’ve also blown hot and cold – at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Prior to the break, Ntseki had stressed that they’ll work with the players on the tactical part of the game, though, limiting the amount of work done at training. But their supporters will hope that upon their return to the training pitch, they were able to work on all departments – from the goalkeepers all the way to the strikers. Brandon Petersen has made a number of blunders, overshadowing the hard work he’s put in between the sticks to save his side from heavy defeats in all competitions.

Newbies Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango are yet to establish a solid partnership in the heart of Chiefs’ defence as they’ve been caught napping at times. But with that said, perhaps Amakhosi’s issues come from the fact that they do not have a stable defensive midfielder, with Ntseki choosing to partner the more attacking duo of Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo. While Maart has shown an eye for goal, he still struggles with getting into the right channels on defence and attack.

As a result, that has put a heavy load on the shoulders of new man Castillo, who hasn’t only shown his prowess with neat passes going forward but by scoring goals as well. The Venezuelan midfielder cannot do it on his own, though. He needs the assistance of his teammates, especially the strikers, who are struggling in front of goal. Otherwise, Amakhosi run the risk of seeing the club being summoned to appear before the PSL’s disciplinary committee again as their supporters usually resort to hooliganism when things do not go their way.