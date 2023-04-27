Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune backs Mamelodi Sundowns Ronwen Williams for keeper of the year

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has endorsed his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Ronwen Williams for the Goalkeeper of the Season award. After spending more than two decades at SuperSport United, Williams bid farewell to the club last winter, joining crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on a bumper long-term deal.

Despite being the Bafana Bafana captain and No 1, Williams was expected to struggle with commanding a starting berth at Sundowns which boasted a star-studded goalkeeping department which included former African No 1 Denis Onyango. But that wasn’t the case. Williams quickly emerged as the club’s first choice, leading the team to their record sixth Premiership title in a row, MTN8 semi-final and both the Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League last eight.

Williams was so good in the league that he equaled Moeneeb Josephs' 2009/2010 season record of 17 clean sheets after Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday afternoon. And with three games left before the curtains fall on Sundowns' league campaign, Williams could smash that record if he keeps more clean sheets against AmaZulu, Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United.

Williams’ exceptional season hasn’t gone without notice, which has meant his Bafana predecessor and long-time arch-rival Khune took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to endorse him for the Premiership's Goalkeeper of the Season award. “Give Him His Flowers. 2022/2023 GK OF THE SEASON. YOU HAVE MY VOTE BRO,” Khune captioned a post with Williams' photo and Instagram handle. Over the years, Khune and Willians have forged a healthy competition at both domestic and international level for the best goalkeeper recognition in the land.

Khune, 35, has reigned supreme on both ends, winning four Goalkeeper of the Season awards and making 91 Bafana appearances. While Williams, 31, might not reach Khune’s level of success, if he continues doing well for both Sundowns and Bafana he could achieve incredible feats that the latter couldn’t. Meanwhile, Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena believes that Williams’ name shouldn’t only be thrown among the nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Season award, but for the coveted Footballer of the Season award as well.