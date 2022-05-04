Kaizer Chiefs' Jessica Motaung says her appointment by CAF is a win win for everybody

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung says her new appointment within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) structures “is a win-win situation” for the club and the mother body of African football. On Wednesday, Chiefs announced in a press conference that their MD and board member has been appointed by CAF to be part of the Organising Committee for Women's Football Standing Committee for the next two years, 2022 to 2024.

“As we know, women’s football is growing internationally. We’ve seen record numbers in events,” Motaung said during the announcement at the club’s headquarters, the Taung Village, in Naturena. “We’ve seen the commitments by FIFA and CAF to make sure that they’ve set up strategy communities that are not just looking at the development of the game but also the commercialisation of the game. And that’s very important. “I look forward to leveraging the resources around us, but most importantly I think the commercialisation of the space is something I can bring to the party. I look forward to the women’s Afcon which is happening in July,” she added.

Since being established 52 years ago, Chiefs have had a reputation of not taking African football seriously given that they are yet to rule the continent, unlike rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who ascended the throne of Africa in 1995 and 2016 respectively. Chiefs came close to their maiden continental coronation last term after reaching the CAF Champions League final, but lost out on the crown to the African Club of the Century Al Ahly. However, staunch Chiefs supporters could see that change, now that Motaung will juggle between the two roles at Amakhosi and CAF.

“Our ambitions in Africa have always been very clear (we wanted to dominate). I just think that people were not aware of that or misinterpreted that,” Motaung said. “We are very excited with how the team performed last season and we wanted to win. But it (reaching the final) gave us a lot of foundation and it’s something that we focused on. “The club always supports the initiatives that its employees and administrators are involved in. I am looking forward to the benefits of that.

“Also, I think the work that I do on the continent will also enhance some of the stuff for the club and there’ll be a lot of learning from that as well. It’s a win-win situation.” With Motaung set to work in a programme that caters for women’s football, pressure has mounted for Chiefs to form a Ladies’ team that will compete in either the Sasol League or Hollywoodbets Super League. Chiefs’ are also under pressure to form a Ladies' team after CAF told the clubs that in order to play continental football they’d have to establish a Ladies’ team in the near future.

