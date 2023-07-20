Kaizer Chiefs kick off new season in Durban as DStv Premiership fixtures are released

The Premier Soccer League released the 2023/2024 fixtures which confirm a host of venue changes, and Kaizer Chiefs kicking off their campaign in Durban. Amakhosi will host Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in their opening match of the season on the 6th of August, at 3 pm, as part of few games they are to host at their “home away from home”.

Sekhukhune will also get a feel of the KwaZulu-Natal crowd when Amakhosi host them at the same stadium on the 27th of September. Another notable match to look out for on match day one is the KZN Derby clash between Royal AM and AmaZulu at the Harry Gwala Stadium. Golden Arrows will also kick off their campaign in their new venue as they welcome the visit of a rejuvenated Moroka Swallows to the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

Defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns will raise the curtains of the opening weekend with a Friday night encounter against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The Chloorkop-based outfit will look to make it seven league triumphs on the bounce, and their 14th since 1996. Meanwhile, the first Soweto Derby only comes on 11 November when Chiefs travel to Loftus Versfeld.