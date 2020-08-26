Kaizer Chiefs know how to win the big games, says captain Willard Katsande

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have mastered the art of winning big games this season and they will need to apply a similar approach when they square off against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday at Orlando Stadium (6pm kickoff). All eyes will be on this mouthwatering clash as these two teams battle for supremacy, maximum points, and perhaps even the Absa Premiership title. The Glamour Boys are at the summit of the table, three points clear of second-placed defending champions Sundowns. Amakhosi captain Willard Katsande was oozing with confidence when he addressed the media yesterday afternoon, stating boldly that “we know how to win big games”. He was certainly not lying. Amakhosi have beaten Sundowns twice in the 2019/20 season.

They also defeated their sworn rivals Orlando Pirates three times on the trot in different competitions.

Chiefs enjoyed the double over the Buccaneers in the league and they also bundled the Sea Robbers out of the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals.

“We know how to play big games,” a confident Katsande stated.

Amakhosi are under immense pressure to deliver the goods tomorrow.

They have struggled to hit the high notes after the lockdown, only registering one victory. They have drawn three matches.

But despite enduring turbulent times since the restart, Amakhosi have maintained their top spot on the log. And that’s because their closest rivals in the title fight, Sundowns, have themselves not jumped out of the starting blocks like defending champions.

“We know this is a big game and we are not shaken by the past few results. Our focus is on the game (against Sundowns). We know what we want and we will get what we want,” Katsande explained.

Chiefs emerged as victors in the first round against Sundowns. Samir Nurkovic netted a brace on the day. The Serbian won’t be available for tomorrow’s clash due to suspension.

Lazarus Nkambole, who broke his duck in the last game, is expected to lead the line for Amakhosi.

Leonardo Castro is also doubtful after an injury at the weekend.

“We all know the importance of this game against Sundowns. We will go out there with the intention to win,” Katsande insisted.

Chiefs are going through a barren run of trophies in the past few seasons. They have been without silverware since the 2014/15 season.

Sundowns have won two league titles during that time.

Sundowns are eyeing their third league crown in a row and if they dethrone Chiefs at the summit, they will claim their 10th title in the Premier Soccer League era.

Tomorrow night’s clash will go a long way in determining who is likely to reign supreme in the current season.

