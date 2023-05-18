Kaizer Chiefs leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the final day of the season

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs will not leave any stone unturned in their final game of the season against Cape Town City on Saturday. In a season which was supposed to be about rebuilding and reclaiming their glory days, Chiefs have nothing to write home about – to the disappointment of everyone associated with the club.

They confirmed their barren season – their eighth in a row – in the worst possible way, losing to arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals. As if that wasn’t enough, a week later, SuperSport United, coached by former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, put paid to the Soweto club’s dreams of finishing in the top three in the Premiership, beating them 1-0 in Rustenburg last Saturday. Chiefs’ supporters didn’t take well to the confirmation of another disastrous campaign, which was compounded by three losses in succession, throwing missiles at the team en route to the dressing-room in Rustenburg.

Coach Arthur Zwane was the notable victim as he was injured beneath his eye, leaving questions on his availability for health and safety reason heading into the final game of the season. As things stand, though, the club legend, who spoke to their media unit this week for the first time since those ugly scenes, is expected to lead his players from the dugout against City at FNB Stadium on Saturday. But he and his troops, such as defender Dillan Solomons, know that they can’t afford to finish their season on a low, hence they owe their supporters one final win of the season.

“We are in good spirits this week and looking forward to the game. Even though it is our last and people tend to think we are already thinking about the holidays, we owe them one,” Solomons said. “When we went to Cape Town, we didn’t get a result. So, they are coming to us, we must kill them off this week.” All the top honours might have eluded both Chiefs and City this season, but fourth spot, where Chiefs currently find themselves, two points ahead of the Citizens, is still up for grabs.

And that is why Chiefs, who still have a long way to go before they can win back the trust of their fans, can’t afford any slips. “We must make FNB a fortress when teams are coming to us, they must be scared. So hopefully this weekend we can put some fear in them and get a win,” Solomons said. A Capetonian by birth before moving across South Africa to play for various clubs, Solomons knows a thing or two about City’s players and their style of play.

“I have played with and against a lot of players there, and I have seen a few of them play. So they are a very good possession-based team. They like to keep the ball. And attack-wise they are good,” he said. “So, we must be on our toes for that and just be defensively strong. And when we get our opportunities to score, we must take them. That’s one of our biggest things (weaknesses). “We create so many opportunities, but we don’t take them. But hopefully this weekend we can take them and score some goals.”