Kaizer Chiefs legal case with PSL set for 10 May

FILE - PSL prosecutor Adv. Zola Majavu. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published 22m ago

Durban — The ongoing matter between Kaizer Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League over the Soweto club’s missed fixtures controversy will go to court on 10 May.

The controversy started in December after Chiefs failed to pitch for games against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City due to a reported Covid-19 outbreak within their squad.

In the meantime, a decision has been reached to allow the league to finish this season without any major disruptions. The two fixtures against City and Arrows will be played regardless.

Should Chiefs win the case, the outcomes of the two games will stand. However, if the league succeeds in the case, the results of the games will not count.

@eshlinv

