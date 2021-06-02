Kaizer Chiefs-linked Stuart Baxter, agent to discuss ’next step’ on South African soil

DURBAN - Steve Kapelushnick, the agent of former Bafana Bafana boss Stuart Baxter has revealed to South African media that his client is travelling to South Africa to discuss his next job.

The 67-year-old Englishman has been strongly tipped to become the new full-time Kaizer Chiefs coach after Gavin Hunt was sacked last week.

ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt walked away from Kaizer Chiefs with a cool R15 million – report

Baxter has been without a job since 2020 after Indian Super League club Odisha sacked him after he made controversial comments about rape.

“I am in KwaZulu-Natal at the moment and have asked Stuart to meet me. He is on his way to Johannesburg and we will meet soon to discuss his next step forward,” Kapelushnich told Soccer Laduma.

“There is an offer from Sweden and we are in talks with local clubs, but we still have to map out a way forward and then we can take it from there. And hopefully this will be done in the next few days.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs are not the same club you left, Farouk Khan warns Stuart Baxter ahead of rumoured return

Baxter's potential appointment could be music to the ears of a lot of Kaizer Chiefs fans. The veteran coach is considered a hero in the eyes of many Glamour Boys fans as he led the club to two league titles, the last of which was six years ago.

Since Baxter vacated the Chiefs hot-seat in 2015 to take charge of Turkish outfit Gençlerbirliği, the club has not won a piece of major silverware.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Kaizer Chiefs fired Gavin Hunt

However, Baxter will also not exactly be inheriting the same side he worked with in his first stint at Naturena so it remains to be seen whether he will be able to turn around the club's fortunes.

@eshlinv