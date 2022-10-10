Kaizer Chiefs made Stellenbosch FC look predictable, says Arthur Zwane

The game featured a hat-trick from Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana with all of the Burundi international’s goals coming from the penalty spot.

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane feels that his team made Stellenbosch FC look “predictable” following his team’s 3-1 win at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

“We had to dig deeper. I’m pleased about the way that we started the game. After 30 minutes, we should have scored 4-5 goals. Against the run of play, we committed a mistake which was costly. We dictated terms and made them look too predictable today. We also forced them to make mistakes which led to the penalties. We scored from the penalty spot but had a number of chances to increase the score,” said Zwane.

The result continues Chiefs’ revival as they have now won three games on the trot. The result takes them up to fourth place. They are only behind third place SuperSport United on goal difference and trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by two points though they have played a game more than the defending champions.

The game was also not only unusual for Bimenyimana scoring his hat-trick entirely from the spot but also because Chiefs’ Edmilson Dove was given the man of the match award. It is extremely rare in football that a player that scored a hat-trick is not given the man of the match award.