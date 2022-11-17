Kaizer Chiefs make contact with SuperSport United over defender — report

Durban — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly made contact with SuperSport United regarding the potential signing of defender Luke Fleurs.
According to Diski Times, Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed the advances of Amakhosi and is currently in negotiations for the transfer of the 24-year-old Bafana Bafana international.
It is also reported that the Glamour Boys have been long-time admirers of the player and had previously expressed interest in his services prior to the beginning of the season.
Coach Arthur Zwane's men have been incredibly inconsistent during the first half of the season and one of Chiefs’ biggest issues has been their inability to keep things tight at the back.
Zwane has fielded five different centre-back pairings in his opening 15 games in all competitions and while Chiefs have been one of the highest scoring teams in the league questions continue to surround their defensive end as they have conceded the third highest number of goals.
If Fleurs does end up on the books of Amakhosi, he will have to fight for his place in the starting XI against Njabulo Ngcobo, Siyabonga Ngezana, Zitha Kwinika, Dove Edmilson, Eric Matoho and Thabani Dube who are already at the club.
