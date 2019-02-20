George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs receives the Goal of the Month Award. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, George Maluleka’s spectacular goal for Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport United has been voted the best goal for December. The central midfielder, who was captain on the day, produced a superb strike on the edge of the 18-yard area after a pass from Kabelo Mahlasela, a goal which saw Chiefs win 1-0 over United.

The 30-year old’s goal ensured that he became the first Amakhosi player to win the award this season and will be the first individual monthly award for Maluleka, who’s also had stints at United and Ajax Cape Town.

George Maluleka shows off his Goal of the Month Award. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Maluleka’s strike was one of 10 goals nominated for the award, alongside Bradley Ralani, Lebohang Maboe, Jemondre Dickens, Tshwarelo Bereng, Rhulani Manzini, Salulani Phiri, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kabelo Dlamini and Thabang Monare.

The goal by Mido as Maluleka is affectionately known, was voted for by fans who picked their favourite via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook