Given Msimango is a marketer’s dream. The newly-acquired Kaizer Chiefs defender is stylish on and off the pitch and is well-versed in public speaking.

But there is also another side to the 26-year-old. Msimango – who was signed from TS Galaxy last year after a stellar season with The Rockets, where he personally employed a physical conditioning coach to maintain his fitness – wants to be more than just a footballer who is measured by his defensive work. There is a picture of Msimango on his social media where he is surrounded by smiling young children adoring their hero.

The caption reads, “The goal is to inspire as many lives as possible”, which is exactly what he aims to do. “I try to contribute where I can. It is something that is close to me, because they are going through the same struggles that I went through as a young man,” Msimango, who studied towards a BCom degree at the University of Johannesburg, told reporters after training at Naturena yesterday. “Being a Kaizer Chiefs player, they look up to me a lot. They aspire to be where I am, so it’s just to give them hope that it is possible.

“Through education and sports, that is hopefully the message that gets across to them.” Msimango, though, knows his core focus is helping Amakhosi break a run of eight long years without any silverware. It is arguably the best way to inspire the children he holds so dear but he is facing his own challenges in settling into life at Naturena.

“It hasn’t been an easy one, honestly,” Msimango said. “I have had to apply myself professionally and understand that this is a different, high-pressure environment. “It is very competitive ... You have to understand all these things on a daily basis, pick up your game and always be on top of it. “For me, it has … been a difficult adjustment but from what I am hearing, I have been doing well.”

After a slow start to the season, Chiefs were beginning to find their rhythm just before the international break, with Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe forming a solid understanding in the heart of the Amakhosi defence. Chiefs kept clean sheets in the 3-0 and 2-0 victories over AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC respectively, with the new centre-back pairing receiving high praise. Many felt that Msimango was unfortunate not to receive a call-up from national coach Hugo Broos for Bafana Bafana’s two international friendlies but the defender’s “heart was warm” instead for his former TS Galaxy teammates Mlungisi Mbunjana and Bathusi Aubaas, who made the squad.

Msimango has instead been working hard at improving his overall game during the international break, which will hopefully result in Chiefs maintaining their new-found momentum tomorrow against Royal AM at FNB Stadium. “For me, it is just to continue doing good work for Chiefs,” he said. “I think the break has enhanced what we had. It has given us time to reflect on the shortcomings, firstly as individuals and then as a collective.