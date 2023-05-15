Cape Town - Tensions on the ramps at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday afternoon reached boiling point as Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane made his way off the field after his side lost 1-0 to SuperSport United. The outcome meant that Chiefs have missed out on continental football next season. It is something that did not sit well with the AmaKhosi fans since arch-rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi are assured of playing in Africa next season.

The fans could also not stomach another defeat, and by this time they were at the end of their tether. It was Chiefs’ 11th loss this season and fourth in five games. Chiefs ended another season without a trophy. During the post-match television interview there were tell-tale signs that the failing coach Zwane had raised the ire of the fans. Police, some armed with riot shields, escorted Zwane towards the tunnel leading the dressing rooms. When Zwane reached the tunnel objects started raining down, and he was struck by a bottle.

It was disgraceful behaviour by the fans and a catastrophe that it happened to Zwane, once revered as a stand-out Chiefs player. The crisis has been engulfing Chiefs for some time, but the club's hierarchy had nothing to halt the club's slide from grace. In the light of Saturday's fracas, chairman Kaizer Motaung, who was once referred to as the eyes and ears of South African football, may have to step in and send his lieutenants packing.

It was sad to hear one of those lieutenants say after Saturday's loss that "we are also learning from the challenges". The lieutenant in question was Kaizer Motaung's son Bobby, one of the people guiding the club's fortunes. The tragedy is that the likes of Bobby Motaung does not realise that learning comes at a price and the club is wholly unprepared to pay that price. The behaviour of the fans also sends out the message that they don't want to pay the price for learning.