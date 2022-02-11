Kaizer Chiefs must show TS Galaxy, Tim Sukazi who’s boss in the Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg - Gone are those days when Kaizer Chiefs embodied their tag of being the “Cup Kings of South African Football”. Even clubs that were formed recently deem themselves as their equals heading to a knockout competition nowadays.

ALSO READ: Our rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs’ is one of the biggest in local football, says TS Galaxy’s Tim Sukazi Tim Sukazi, the president of four-year-old TS Galaxy, once more waxed lyrical about how his team has forged an intense rivalry with the most successful outfit in the land ahead of the teams’ meeting in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday. Sukazi’s sentiments that “the football gods decided that the results of the 2019 final deem us eternal rivals” comes after Galaxy became the first second-tier side to win the Nedbank Cup after beating Amakhosi in the final in Durban.

But with a new season - and 50th instalment - of South Africa’s premier knockout competition upon us, Chiefs and Galaxy will get a chance to exchange blows once again when they meet in the first round at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). And after Sukazi’s sentiments, it will be up to Chiefs to give Galaxy a match or use the encounter to again stamp their authority as the undisputed cup kings of South African football. After all, they need that confidence in their bid to end a seven-year trophy drought.

The Glamour Boys have blown hot and cold this season, with incidents on and off the pitch - such as the Covid-19 outbreak at their base. But it will be important for them to look at this cup competition as a chance to claim silverware. Be it that they win or lose the arbitration to play the matches they forfeited in December, there are no guarantees that they’ll close the gap to Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the standings. And that’s why they must focus on a better finish.

A better finish means securing a top three spot and winning the Nedbank Cup. But do not expect their journey in the latter to be easy - although the return of Samir Nurkovic, who had a long injury, will give them more selection options upfront. But it’s not upfront where Amakhosi have lacked fluidity, given the fact that Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat have been on a roll. It’s in their midfield where they lacked cohesion, as coach Stuart Baxter has had to chop and change his team. However, the British-born coach will have a good headache in his goalkeeping department after the impressive outing of Itumeleng Khune in the DStv Compact Cup, while Nigeria's Daniel Akpeyi gained invaluable experience at the African Cup of Nations.

Galaxy, on the other hand, might have the underdogs’ tag, but teams with nothing to lose pose a great danger. But, unlike in 2019 when their status was safe in the NFD, they are at the foot of the top-flight standings this season and in danger of being relegated.

Be that as it may, there’s no team that plays in a knockout competition to lose. Five wins in the Nedbank Cup would not only guarantee them the trophy, but also continental qualification and a cheque of R7 million. However, after Royal AM raided their squad, signing the trio of Marlon Heugh, Shaun Mogaila and Mxolisi Macuphu, they have to move on fast. But they’ll be pleased that striker Wayde Lekay ended the year on a high note after scoring a couple of stunners.