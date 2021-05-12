Kaizer Chiefs must take of business at home before dreaming of continental glory

Kaizer Chiefs will need to lift themselves for another Soweto Derby if they hope to keep alive their chances of finishing in the top eight.

The Amakhosi are currently three points off the pace in ninth position, which is in complete contrast to the form in the CAF Champions League where they will face Tanzanian champions Simba FC in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

However before Chiefs can start dreaming of continental glory, they will need to take care of business closer to home with neighbours Moroka Swallows set to visit FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon (5pm Kickoff).

"They have been playing some good football so we know what to expect from them and we are preparing well for them. I think the game is going to be difficult for us because it is another Soweto Derby,” admitted defender Yagan Sasman.

"We all know that derbies are difficult, and players want to win them. It’s an even more important game for us. As things stand, each and every one of the remaining games is important to us. We are all hyped up for Wednesday’s match."

Sasman's personal season has almost been a mirror-image of Chiefs' troubles this season. Despite a hugely positive start at the Amakhosi for the left-back when he scored a brace in the 2-1 MTN8 quarter-final victory over Maritzburg United, it has been down hill since then for the Capetonian.

He also only stated two league outings and overall made just six appearances under new coach Gavin Hunt, leading to plenty of frustration throughout the season. Sasman, though, was called upon last week in the defeat to TTM and is hoping that he can play a role in the closing stages of the season.

"Being in and out of the team and not always playing has been difficult,” he admits, “but the guys are pushing each other on and off the field, even the guys on the bench. If you are not playing, you must support the guys on the field – that’s how teamwork works. You must push in training and be ready for your next opportunity.

“It is key for Chiefs to do well in the four remaining league games and collect the 12 points on offer,” he adds. “We need to try and start with the three points on Wednesday because our goal is to make the top eight and every point is vital."

Wednesday's full Dstv Premiership fixture list:

Chippa United v Black Leopards (3pm)

Maritzburg United v Golden Arrows (3pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v Cape Town City (3pm)

SuperSport United v TTM (5pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Moroka Swallows (5pm)