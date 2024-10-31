Kaizer Chiefs’ Nasreddine Nabi calls for VAR after Magesi draw

Following his side’s 2-2 Betway Premiership draw with Magesi FC on Wednesday evening, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has slammed the officiating during the clash. Chiefs conceded in just the sixth minute of the clash through a Wonderboy Makhubu strike for Magesi, before they went two goals up when Edmore Chirambadare found the back of the net in the 72nd minute.

However, Chiefs responded with a brace from Mduduzi Shabalala in as many minutes as the points were shared. The draw meant Chiefs have just two wins from five in the league, with as many losses for eighth spot on the log.

Not the first time In fact, Chiefs won their two opening games of the season before their first loss of their campaign came against champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The defeat to Sundowns was marred by what was a contentious decision which led to the Pretoria side scoring the winner. Since then, another loss has followed and now the stalemate against Magesi brought Nabi’s frustrations to the fore.

“Obviously we are very disappointed but we have to talk about how the officials are officiating the game,” he said on SuperSport TV. “We believe that it’s more than time that VAR comes into this beautiful league, the PSL because we believe that there was a penalty on [Wandile] Duba, everyone is going to see the images. “And the second goal they scored it’s a free-kick for us but it becomes a free-kick for them, which gives them the second goal.”