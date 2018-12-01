Maybe with the number of chances that they created, Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas felt that they could have scored more goals against Zimamoto. Photo: BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is thrilled that his team managed to capitalise on some of their chances and keep a clean sheet against Zimamoto in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Amakhosi’s 4-0 hammering of Zimamoto at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night could have been even bigger, but they squandered most of their opportunities, especially in the first half.

However, there were positives for the Italian tactician’s striking department as Khama Billiat scored his first hat trick for the club.

“It was important that Billiat scored because that helps to increase the strikers' confidence,” the 50-year-old coach.

“But against against Zimamoto, I think all the players performed very well. All the players played a technically good game.

“We dominated the game and we didn’t concede. I am happy, but maybe with the number of chances that we created, we could have scored more goals.

“But it’s okay, what’s important is that we didn’t concede. We’ll go into the game against Arrows in a good mood.”

The Glamour Boys will be turning their focus to revitalising their Absa Premiership challenge when they meet Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

It’s been a slow start for a team chasing their first piece of silverware in three seasons. After 13 matches, they sit sixth on the log and have only bagged 18 points – five points less than leaders Orlando Pirates.

“The three upcoming games are very important because we still need to stay closer to the top three positions in the league,” said Solinas.

“We don’t have enough time because after the game against Arrows, we go to Zanzibar and after that we play SuperSport, but every game is very important because it is like a final.”

After most of his fringe players completed the initial job against Zimamoto on Wednesday, Solinas indicated that his regulars were likely to return for their encounter against Arrows.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Lamontville Golden Arrows vs. Kaizer Chiefs, Saturday 01 December 2018, Princess Magogo Stadium, 18h00.



“This week we’ve had three games in seven days, so we need a fresh leg rotation.

“We want to play intensive football and if we also want to play an aggression game, we also need physical support. We need fresh legs to play good football.”





